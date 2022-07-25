Roku Inc. [ROKU] Is Currently -8.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] slipped around -8.69 points on Friday, while shares priced at $88.84 at the close of the session, down -8.91%. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Roku to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 28, 2022.

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced it will release second quarter 2022 financial results after the stock market close on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on July 28. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode from the Roku investor relations website. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Roku website following the call.

Roku Inc. stock is now -61.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ROKU Stock saw the intraday high of $96.38 and lowest of $85.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 490.76, which means current price is +22.32% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.00M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 11289740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $158.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Neutral rating on ROKU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 6.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 63.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

How has ROKU stock performed recently?

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.58. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.76 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.43, while it was recorded at 92.11 for the last single week of trading, and 163.97 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.50 and a Gross Margin at +48.91. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.63.

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 43.00%.

Insider trade positions for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

There are presently around $8,412 million, or 76.40% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,483,460, which is approximately 4.326% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,479,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $931.02 million in ROKU stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $901.24 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 22.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 292 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 15,878,636 shares. Additionally, 445 investors decreased positions by around 16,939,738 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 61,867,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,685,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,267,538 shares, while 207 institutional investors sold positions of 4,072,894 shares during the same period.