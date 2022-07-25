Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Stock trading around $51.23 per share: What’s Next?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.22% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.00%. The company report on July 13, 2022 that AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd.

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) of Blue Whale Re Ltd. (Blue Whale) (Burlington, VT). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Blue Whale’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Over the last 12 months, PFE stock rose by 23.54%. The one-year Pfizer Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.41. The average equity rating for PFE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $285.45 billion, with 5.62 billion shares outstanding and 5.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.68M shares, PFE stock reached a trading volume of 10912648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $58.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $59 to $70, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PFE stock. On January 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PFE shares from 44 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

PFE Stock Performance Analysis:

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.00. With this latest performance, PFE shares gained by 4.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.68 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.37, while it was recorded at 51.06 for the last single week of trading, and 50.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pfizer Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.58 and a Gross Margin at +57.67. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.35.

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PFE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -0.80%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $194,016 million, or 69.20% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 479,065,273, which is approximately 2.964% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 408,084,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.91 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.7 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 0.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,501 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 221,709,100 shares. Additionally, 1,508 investors decreased positions by around 207,150,246 shares, while 336 investors held positions by with 3,358,301,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,787,161,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,922,437 shares, while 169 institutional investors sold positions of 47,440,753 shares during the same period.