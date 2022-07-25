Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Stock trading around $9.84 per share: What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] traded at a low on 07/22/22, posting a -6.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.84. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Micron to Select Athinia™ for Pioneering Data Collaboration.

A long-term, strategic, enterprise-level technology collaboration aims to further increase production efficiencies and reduce costs for Micron and its suppliers.

Today, Athinia™ announced that Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), a global leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, plans to use the Athinia™ data analytics platform to create a pioneering data collaboration ecosystem that will help lead a continued journey of digital transformation with Micron’s critical suppliers. Athinia™’s state-of-the-art AI-driven quality control methodology will be able to further improve process and device yield, reduce costs and accelerate time to value generation using select data and insights from Micron’s supply chain. Athinia™, launched in December 2021, is a partnership between Merck (DAX:MKGAF) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 38815099 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at 6.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.32%.

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $19.82 billion, with 2.04 billion shares outstanding and 1.72 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.90M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 38815099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $10.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on PLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 87.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

How has PLTR stock performed recently?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.85. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 9.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.86 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.84, while it was recorded at 9.76 for the last single week of trading, and 14.64 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.66 and a Gross Margin at +77.99. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.53.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 35.42%.

Insider trade positions for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

There are presently around $6,191 million, or 33.90% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 156,003,743, which is approximately 22.413% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 86,955,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $855.64 million in PLTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $337.39 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly 2.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 435 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 106,394,642 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 113,848,162 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 408,910,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 629,153,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,477,290 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 39,344,538 shares during the same period.