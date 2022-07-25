Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] Stock trading around $4.47 per share: What’s Next?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] plunged by -$0.33 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.045 during the day while it closed the day at $4.47. The company report on July 21, 2022 that PacBio Announces Appointment of Genomics Industry Veteran Jeff Eidel as Chief Commercial Officer.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced the appointment of Jeff Eidel as Chief Commercial Officer, effective August 16, 2022. In this role, Mr. Eidel will have global responsibility for all commercial activity including sales, marketing, and customer support.

“Jeff is a strong leader and an incredible executive, and I expect him to have a significant impact on the entire organization,” said Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer of PacBio. “Jeff is joining PacBio at a critical time as we continue in our efforts to expand our sequencing portfolio to become a multiplatform solution provider, scale our global commercial footprint and move towards profitability. Jeff has a strong track record of success leading cross-functional teams and growing high-performing organizations in commercial, finance, and corporate and business development.”.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock has also gained 5.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PACB stock has declined by -32.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -56.98% and lost -78.15% year-on date.

The market cap for PACB stock reached $1.09 billion, with 222.29 million shares outstanding and 204.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.05M shares, PACB reached a trading volume of 8925097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on PACB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93.

PACB stock trade performance evaluation

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.42. With this latest performance, PACB shares dropped by -8.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.14 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.96, while it was recorded at 4.38 for the last single week of trading, and 13.16 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -136.51 and a Gross Margin at +45.04. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -138.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.97.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.40 and a Current Ratio set at 16.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to -1.00%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,006 million, or 95.80% of PACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 28,045,530, which is approximately 2.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 22,542,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.77 million in PACB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $89.16 million in PACB stock with ownership of nearly 0.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB] by around 42,546,521 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 23,575,516 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 158,911,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,033,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACB stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,965,924 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 8,143,138 shares during the same period.