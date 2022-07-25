Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] Stock trading around $1.02 per share: What’s Next?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] loss -8.11% or -0.09 points to close at $1.02 with a heavy trading volume of 41317448 shares. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Mullen Automotive Reminds Shareholders of Upcoming Annual Meeting.

Formal portion of meeting to begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern on July 26, 2022; to be followed by company presentation. Company to webcast shareholder presentation and company update at 10 a.m. Eastern.

via InvestorWire — Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, reminds current Mullen Shareholders of the upcoming Annual Shareholder Meeting, which is scheduled for July 26, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

It opened the trading session at $1.075, the shares rose to $1.08 and dropped to $1.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MULN points out that the company has recorded -72.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -96.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 62.00M shares, MULN reached to a volume of 41317448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for MULN stock

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.56. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -36.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.62 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1526, while it was recorded at 1.0740 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7777 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]

There are presently around $8 million, or 1.70% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,082,717, which is approximately 475.91% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 917,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.94 million in MULN stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.82 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 7,010,682 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 214,202 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 771,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,995,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,706,391 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 213,132 shares during the same period.