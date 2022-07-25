Market cap of Hanger Inc. [HNGR] reaches 692.42M – now what?

Hanger Inc. [NYSE: HNGR] price surged by 24.95 percent to reach at $3.68. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Hanger, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Patient Square Capital for $18.75 Per Share in Cash.

Total Enterprise Value of Approximately $1.25 Billion.

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR), a leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care services and solutions, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Patient Square Capital, a dedicated health care investment firm. Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by Hanger’s Board of Directors, Hanger stockholders will receive $18.75 in cash per share, representing an approximately 29% premium to the 30 calendar day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) ending July 20, 2022, and a total enterprise value of approximately $1.25 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, Hanger will become a privately held company, and its common stock will no longer be traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

A sum of 21535708 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 124.27K shares. Hanger Inc. shares reached a high of $18.48 and dropped to a low of $18.31 until finishing in the latest session at $18.43.

The one-year HNGR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.12. The average equity rating for HNGR stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hanger Inc. [HNGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HNGR shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HNGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanger Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for HNGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for HNGR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

HNGR Stock Performance Analysis:

Hanger Inc. [HNGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.95. With this latest performance, HNGR shares gained by 25.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HNGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.71 for Hanger Inc. [HNGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.95, while it was recorded at 15.45 for the last single week of trading, and 17.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hanger Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanger Inc. [HNGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.81 and a Gross Margin at +20.03. Hanger Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.08.

Hanger Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

HNGR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HNGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanger Inc. go to 10.00%.

Hanger Inc. [HNGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $676 million, or 97.81% of HNGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HNGR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,182,511, which is approximately 0.397% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 4,132,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.16 million in HNGR stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $71.39 million in HNGR stock with ownership of nearly -3.211% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hanger Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Hanger Inc. [NYSE:HNGR] by around 1,389,797 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 875,972 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 34,389,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,655,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HNGR stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 431,516 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 113,463 shares during the same period.