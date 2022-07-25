Market cap of Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] reaches 7.63M – now what?

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ: GFAI] gained 29.45% or 0.08 points to close at $0.36 with a heavy trading volume of 41425238 shares. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Guardforce AI to Participate in the Benzinga All Access Event on July 22nd.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider, announced today that Terence Yap, Chairman of Guardforce AI, will be participating in the Benzinga All Access event taking place on July 22, 2022.

Mr. Yap is scheduled to present on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

It opened the trading session at $0.3571, the shares rose to $0.375 and dropped to $0.305, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GFAI points out that the company has recorded -66.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -44.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, GFAI reached to a volume of 41425238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFAI shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardforce AI Co. Limited is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22.

Trading performance analysis for GFAI stock

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.40. With this latest performance, GFAI shares dropped by -30.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.97% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.55 for Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4809, while it was recorded at 0.2836 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1244 for the last 200 days.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.54 and a Gross Margin at +7.98. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -250.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.98.

An analysis of insider ownership at Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.38% of GFAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GFAI stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 111,943, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 37.12% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 74,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27000.0 in GFAI stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $22000.0 in GFAI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guardforce AI Co. Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ:GFAI] by around 358,885 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 629,611 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 626,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFAI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 358,885 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 628,019 shares during the same period.