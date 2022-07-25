Market Analysts see Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] price plunged by -0.92 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on July 18, 2022 that American Express and SiriusXM Bring Shop Small® on its First-Ever Concert Tour This Summer.

The companies are collaborating to drive spending at small businesses and support local communities by hosting top artists at small venues in five cities across the country as part of ‘SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series Presented by American Express’.

New social media marketing tools and digital out-of-home ad campaign featuring QR codes will make it easier for consumers to discover local businesses and eligible American Express® Card Members can receive a $30 gift card at a small business to encourage local shopping, dining and more (while supplies last, terms apply).

A sum of 15137585 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.90M shares. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $6.59 and dropped to a low of $6.43 until finishing in the latest session at $6.46.

The one-year SIRI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.65. The average equity rating for SIRI stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $7.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on SIRI stock. On January 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SIRI shares from 8 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 67.35.

SIRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, SIRI shares gained by 8.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.89 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.19, while it was recorded at 6.46 for the last single week of trading, and 6.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.40 and a Gross Margin at +44.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.11.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

SIRI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 9.75%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,945 million, or 11.90% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 70,928,893, which is approximately -12.671% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 56,657,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $366.01 million in SIRI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $182.06 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly -3.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

274 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 52,275,351 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 64,552,533 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 339,076,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,904,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,051,078 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 9,884,626 shares during the same period.