KeyCorp [KEY] Is Currently -1.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] loss -1.20% or -0.22 points to close at $18.04 with a heavy trading volume of 14725837 shares. The company report on July 21, 2022 that KEYCORP REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 NET INCOME OF $504 MILLION, OR $.54 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE.

Positive operating leverage compared to the prior quarter and year-ago period.

Revenue up 6% from the prior quarter, driven by growth in net interest income.

It opened the trading session at $18.26, the shares rose to $18.45 and dropped to $17.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KEY points out that the company has recorded -28.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.25M shares, KEY reached to a volume of 14725837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $22.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $23 to $20.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $27, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on KEY stock. On April 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KEY shares from 220 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 11.03.

Trading performance analysis for KEY stock

KeyCorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.97. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.54 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.20, while it was recorded at 18.04 for the last single week of trading, and 22.11 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.43. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46.

KeyCorp [KEY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 0.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KeyCorp [KEY]

There are presently around $13,887 million, or 90.60% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,201,600, which is approximately 1.163% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 83,576,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.5 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly -0.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 456 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 46,618,906 shares. Additionally, 321 investors decreased positions by around 45,800,352 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 677,393,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 769,813,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,351,949 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 5,478,058 shares during the same period.