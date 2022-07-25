Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] fell -81.75% so far this year. What now?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] closed the trading session at $0.39 on 07/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.39, while the highest price level was $0.4082. The company report on June 24, 2022 that Imperial Petroleum Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: IMPP) announced today that it has received written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) dated June 17, 2022, indicating that because the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock for 30 consecutive business days, from May 5, 2022 to June 16, 2022, was below the minimum $1.00 per share bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the applicable grace period to regain compliance is 180 days, or until December 14, 2022.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock during this grace period and will consider its options in order to regain compliance with The Nasdaq Capital Market minimum bid price requirement. The Company can cure this deficiency if the closing bid price of its common stock is $1.00 per share or higher for at least ten consecutive business days during the grace period. In the event the Company does not regain compliance within the 180-day grace period and it meets all other listing standards and requirements, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-day grace period.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -81.75 percent and weekly performance of -2.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -78.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -64.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 43.15M shares, IMPP reached to a volume of 9473910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imperial Petroleum Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

IMPP stock trade performance evaluation

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, IMPP shares dropped by -23.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.89% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.70 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5134, while it was recorded at 0.4134 for the last single week of trading.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.10% of IMPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPP stocks are: MSD PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 439,581, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.48% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 382,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in IMPP stocks shares; and IONIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.14 million in IMPP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:IMPP] by around 1,327,757 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,753,451 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,268,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,813,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPP stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,325,103 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,729,300 shares during the same period.