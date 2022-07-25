For Alcoa Corporation [AA], Analyst sees a rise to $84. What next?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] price surged by 1.44 percent to reach at $0.65. The company report on July 20, 2022 that 2Q22: Alcoa Posts Strong Financial Results, Provides Returns to Stockholders.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) today reported second quarter 2022 financial results that included an 11 percent sequential increase in revenue and strong cash flow that enabled stock buybacks and the payment of cash dividends.

A sum of 10106344 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.97M shares. Alcoa Corporation shares reached a high of $48.4699 and dropped to a low of $45.47 until finishing in the latest session at $45.80.

The one-year AA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.01. The average equity rating for AA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $68.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $68 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $78 to $100, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on AA stock. On January 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AA shares from 60 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

AA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.36. With this latest performance, AA shares dropped by -6.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.80 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.63, while it was recorded at 44.87 for the last single week of trading, and 61.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alcoa Corporation Fundamentals:

Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Alcoa Corporation [AA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,128 million, or 85.70% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,084,162, which is approximately 13.511% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,087,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $828.41 million in AA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $420.06 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly 563.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 36,736,082 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 32,752,131 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 86,136,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,624,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,668,247 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 5,553,966 shares during the same period.