Barclays slashes price target on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] – find out why.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] traded at a low on 07/22/22, posting a -4.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.97. The company report on July 6, 2022 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Revisions to SailSAFE Health and Safety Protocols.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) today announced it will no longer require guests to complete pre-cruise COVID-19 testing unless required by local regulations. This policy will go into effect across Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises beginning August 1, 2022. The pre-embarkation testing requirement will remain in place for guests currently traveling on voyages departing from destinations with local testing regulations, including but not limited to the U.S., Canada, Greece and Bermuda. The relaxation of the testing policy is in line with the rest of the travel, leisure and hospitality industry worldwide as society continues to adapt and return to a state of normalcy. The Company continues to strongly recommend all guests be up to date on vaccination protocols and test at their convenience prior to travel.

All voyages across the Company’s three brands continue to operate under its robust science-backed SailSAFE health and safety program which will evolve along with the public health environment. The Company also follows applicable local protocols at the ports and destinations it visits.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15235515 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stands at 5.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.37%.

The market cap for NCLH stock reached $4.75 billion, with 417.74 million shares outstanding and 417.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.08M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 15235515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $21.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 4.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.37 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.36, while it was recorded at 12.63 for the last single week of trading, and 19.66 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

There are presently around $2,777 million, or 56.30% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,160,452, which is approximately 14.011% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,085,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $264.37 million in NCLH stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $254.27 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 15.654% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 301 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 34,227,953 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 35,314,991 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 162,472,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,015,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,940,888 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 10,610,927 shares during the same period.