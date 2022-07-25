Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $22

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] loss -10.02% or -2.98 points to close at $26.77 with a heavy trading volume of 15909087 shares. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Experience Live, Your Way: SeatGeek Announces New Partnership with Affirm.

Fans can choose new flexible and transparent ways to pay, allowing them more opportunities to experience once-in-a-lifetime moments.

SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams, and venues, today announced a new partnership with Affirm, the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth. Through this partnership with Affirm, SeatGeek will provide fans with more ways to pay, leading to more opportunities for those exhilarating, ‘goosebump’ moments that come from experiencing live entertainment.

It opened the trading session at $29.405, the shares rose to $30.30 and dropped to $26.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AFRM points out that the company has recorded -57.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -96.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.68M shares, AFRM reached to a volume of 15909087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $37.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on AFRM stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AFRM shares from 51 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.35.

Trading performance analysis for AFRM stock

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.09. With this latest performance, AFRM shares gained by 38.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.65 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.52, while it was recorded at 27.21 for the last single week of trading, and 67.00 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +89.23. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.50.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now -2.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.86. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] managed to generate an average of -$262,598 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

An analysis of insider ownership at Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]

There are presently around $4,125 million, or 80.90% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 30,867,478, which is approximately 59.398% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 20,482,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $548.33 million in AFRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $441.66 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 12.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 39,033,533 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 22,469,044 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 92,606,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,108,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,032,864 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 9,457,876 shares during the same period.