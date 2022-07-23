Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Ball Corporation [BALL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ball Corporation [NYSE: BALL] jumped around 1.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $71.82 at the close of the session, up 1.51%. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Ball Aerospace Celebrates First Images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ball Aerospace built the mirrors and optics that helped make first images possible.

Ball Aerospace, a business of Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL), is celebrating with NASA and all of the mission partners, as NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope shares its first images with the world. The Colorado-based company designed and built the advanced optical technology and lightweight mirror system that make these unprecedented images possible.

Ball Corporation stock is now -25.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BALL Stock saw the intraday high of $71.88 and lowest of $69.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 98.09, which means current price is +14.18% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, BALL reached a trading volume of 2585810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ball Corporation [BALL]?

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ball Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ball Corporation is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

How has BALL stock performed recently?

Ball Corporation [BALL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.76. With this latest performance, BALL shares gained by 9.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.21 for Ball Corporation [BALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.55, while it was recorded at 69.21 for the last single week of trading, and 85.25 for the last 200 days.

Ball Corporation [BALL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ball Corporation [BALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.84 and a Gross Margin at +14.59. Ball Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.63.

Ball Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Ball Corporation [BALL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ball Corporation go to 12.10%.

Insider trade positions for Ball Corporation [BALL]

There are presently around $18,798 million, or 91.40% of BALL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,335,550, which is approximately 1.113% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,742,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in BALL stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.65 billion in BALL stock with ownership of nearly -6.75% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ball Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in Ball Corporation [NYSE:BALL] by around 14,440,754 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 15,283,997 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 235,976,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,700,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BALL stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,237,823 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 2,686,271 shares during the same period.