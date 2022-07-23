Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] is 12.86% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kura Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: KURA] loss -4.42% or -0.73 points to close at $15.80 with a heavy trading volume of 2112516 shares. The company report on June 23, 2022 that Viridian Therapeutics Appoints Carrie Melvin as Chief Operating Officer.

It opened the trading session at $16.42, the shares rose to $16.61 and dropped to $15.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KURA points out that the company has recorded 23.92% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -51.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 728.10K shares, KURA reached to a volume of 2112516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KURA shares is $35.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KURA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Kura Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Kura Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on KURA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kura Oncology Inc. is set at 1.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.01.

Trading performance analysis for KURA stock

Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.32. With this latest performance, KURA shares gained by 6.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KURA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.30 for Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.02, while it was recorded at 17.25 for the last single week of trading, and 15.20 for the last 200 days.

Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Kura Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.50 and a Current Ratio set at 27.50.

Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KURA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kura Oncology Inc. go to 19.93%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]

There are presently around $1,111 million, or 95.37% of KURA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KURA stocks are: ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 6,638,371, which is approximately 78.238% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,947,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.78 million in KURA stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $79.34 million in KURA stock with ownership of nearly 20% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kura Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Kura Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:KURA] by around 16,138,282 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 12,681,175 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 38,384,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,204,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KURA stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,329,071 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,466,391 shares during the same period.