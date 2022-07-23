For Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM], Analyst sees a drop to $102. What next?

Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AKAM] closed the trading session at $94.15 on 07/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $89.11, while the highest price level was $97.49. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Akamai Technologies To Hold Second Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Call On Tuesday, August 9, at 4:30 PM ET.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, announced today that the company will hold a conference call for investors on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call will include the company’s second quarter 2022 financial results and may include forward-looking financial guidance from management. The call will also be broadcast live via the internet at Akamai’s Investor Relations page.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.56 percent and weekly performance of 8.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, AKAM reached to a volume of 9942184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKAM shares is $122.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Akamai Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Akamai Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on AKAM stock. On January 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AKAM shares from 133 to 127.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akamai Technologies Inc. is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for AKAM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

AKAM stock trade performance evaluation

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.43. With this latest performance, AKAM shares gained by 3.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.31 for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.83, while it was recorded at 89.98 for the last single week of trading, and 107.56 for the last 200 days.

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.32 and a Gross Margin at +59.58. Akamai Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.20.

Akamai Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Akamai Technologies Inc. go to 10.66%.

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,511 million, or 97.50% of AKAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,880,191, which is approximately 1.444% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,846,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in AKAM stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $662.23 million in AKAM stock with ownership of nearly -0.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akamai Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 315 institutional holders increased their position in Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AKAM] by around 11,342,030 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 7,944,784 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 131,182,428 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,469,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKAM stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 633,551 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 788,780 shares during the same period.