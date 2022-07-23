Citigroup slashes price target on Chubb Limited [CB] – find out why.

Chubb Limited [NYSE: CB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.37% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.38%. The company report on July 11, 2022 that Chubb Appoints Natalie Chiaramonte President of Sovereign Risk Insurance Limited.

Chubb announced today that Natalie Chiaramonte has been named Division President of Sovereign Risk Insurance Limited, a Chubb company and leading underwriter of political risk insurance and reinsurance.

Prior to this role, Ms. Chiaramonte served as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Sovereign. In her new role, Ms. Chiaramonte will have executive operating responsibility for the company, which provides political risk and sovereign credit insurance to commercial and investment banks, exporters, multinational corporations, export credit agencies, multilateral agencies and private equity investors. She will report to John Lupica, Vice Chairman, Chubb Group and President of North America Insurance, and Judy Gonsalves, Division President, Chubb Bermuda. The appointment is effective immediately.

Over the last 12 months, CB stock rose by 8.61%. The one-year Chubb Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.63.

The market cap for the stock reached $77.60 billion, with 425.81 million shares outstanding and 421.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, CB stock reached a trading volume of 2183354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chubb Limited [CB]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Chubb Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Chubb Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $235, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on CB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chubb Limited is set at 4.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CB in the course of the last twelve months was 7.69.

CB Stock Performance Analysis:

Chubb Limited [CB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, CB shares dropped by -2.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.61 for Chubb Limited [CB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 198.92, while it was recorded at 183.96 for the last single week of trading, and 198.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chubb Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chubb Limited [CB] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.37. Chubb Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.80.

CB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chubb Limited go to 13.75%.

Chubb Limited [CB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $70,364 million, or 91.00% of CB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,066,701, which is approximately 1.586% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,637,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.1 billion in CB stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $5.01 billion in CB stock with ownership of nearly -1.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chubb Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 676 institutional holders increased their position in Chubb Limited [NYSE:CB] by around 24,106,985 shares. Additionally, 580 investors decreased positions by around 21,567,052 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 335,287,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 380,961,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CB stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,896,713 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,726,353 shares during the same period.