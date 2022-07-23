BofA Securities lifts Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ: ADP] gained 0.94% on the last trading session, reaching $218.09 price per share at the time. The company report on June 30, 2022 that New ADP National Employment Report to Launch Late Summer 2022.

ADP Research Institute and Stanford Digital Economy Lab to provide a more robust, high-frequency labor market analysis; pause current report in interim.

Today, the ADP Research Institute (ADPRI) and the Stanford Digital Economy Lab (the “Lab”) announced they will retool the ADP National Employment Report (NER) methodology to provide a more robust, high-frequency view of the labor market and trajectory of economic growth. In preparation for the changeover to the new report and methodology, ADPRI will pause issuing the current report and has targeted August 31, 2022 to reintroduce the new ADP National Employment Report.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. represents 418.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $89.86 billion with the latest information. ADP stock price has been found in the range of $214.72 to $218.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, ADP reached a trading volume of 2364216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADP shares is $233.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $215, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on ADP stock. On August 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ADP shares from 212 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Automatic Data Processing Inc. is set at 5.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADP in the course of the last twelve months was 84.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for ADP stock

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.26. With this latest performance, ADP shares gained by 5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.32 for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 213.24, while it was recorded at 215.71 for the last single week of trading, and 219.77 for the last 200 days.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.16 and a Gross Margin at +46.48. Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.32.

Return on Total Capital for ADP is now 38.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.78. Additionally, ADP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] managed to generate an average of $46,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. go to 14.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]

There are presently around $73,211 million, or 81.40% of ADP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,597,701, which is approximately 0.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,637,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.27 billion in ADP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.94 billion in ADP stock with ownership of nearly -0.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Automatic Data Processing Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 809 institutional holders increased their position in Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ:ADP] by around 24,236,063 shares. Additionally, 825 investors decreased positions by around 19,487,083 shares, while 399 investors held positions by with 295,137,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 338,860,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADP stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,961,753 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,010,781 shares during the same period.