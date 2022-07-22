why SAP SE [SAP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $128.88

SAP SE [NYSE: SAP] slipped around -2.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $90.29 at the close of the session, down -2.21%. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Diversity Is More Than Just Gender; Sustainability Is More Than Just Trees.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

by Judith Magyar.

SAP SE stock is now -35.19% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SAP Stock saw the intraday high of $90.35 and lowest of $87.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 150.62, which means current price is +8.14% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, SAP reached a trading volume of 2303847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SAP SE [SAP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAP shares is $128.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for SAP SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2022, representing the official price target for SAP SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SAP SE is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAP in the course of the last twelve months was 22.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has SAP stock performed recently?

SAP SE [SAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.70. With this latest performance, SAP shares dropped by -4.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.89 for SAP SE [SAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.56, while it was recorded at 90.21 for the last single week of trading, and 118.23 for the last 200 days.

SAP SE [SAP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SAP SE [SAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.37 and a Gross Margin at +72.26. SAP SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.88.

Return on Total Capital for SAP is now 10.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SAP SE [SAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.99. Additionally, SAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SAP SE [SAP] managed to generate an average of $48,932 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.SAP SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for SAP SE [SAP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAP SE go to -1.16%.

Insider trade positions for SAP SE [SAP]

There are presently around $4,993 million, or 4.70% of SAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAP stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 8,779,581, which is approximately -0.517% of the company’s market cap and around 25.50% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 5,062,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $467.39 million in SAP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $433.97 million in SAP stock with ownership of nearly 58.218% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SAP SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in SAP SE [NYSE:SAP] by around 8,211,898 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 2,154,081 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 43,708,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,074,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAP stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,539,339 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 707,602 shares during the same period.