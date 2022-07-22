why Phunware Inc. [PHUN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.56

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] jumped around 0.35 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.76 at the close of the session, up 24.82%. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Phunware Announces Twitter Integration for Smart Advocacy Solution.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that its Smart Advocacy Solution will offer a social media integration with Twitter.

Phunware’s Smart Advocacy Solution was the foundation for the Trump 2020 mobile application portfolio on Apple iOS and Google Android and provides access to all of the features and capabilities of Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform to help build, manage and engage voters and constituents on mobile. This new Twitter integration will enable organizations and politicians alike to seamlessly curate content by selecting specific Twitter user tweets to showcase in-app. Additional integrations are expected as new social platforms make third-party feature sets available.

Phunware Inc. stock is now -33.08% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PHUN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.89 and lowest of $1.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.04, which means current price is +72.55% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, PHUN reached a trading volume of 17209084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phunware Inc. [PHUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $4.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Phunware Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has PHUN stock performed recently?

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.50. With this latest performance, PHUN shares gained by 45.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.11 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3185, while it was recorded at 1.4360 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4417 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]

There are presently around $14 million, or 14.40% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,423,387, which is approximately 4.074% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,410,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 million in PHUN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.69 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly 1.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

29 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 3,146,666 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 684,374 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,234,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,065,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 498,741 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 204,702 shares during the same period.