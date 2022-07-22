why Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.64

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] traded at a low on 07/21/22, posting a -3.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.74. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Leslie’s Expands National Retail Footprint with 11 New Store Openings.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Leslie’s, Inc. (“Leslie’s” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: LESL), the nation’s most trusted brand in the pool and spa care industry, today announced that it opened 11 new stores in Summer 2022, expanding its retail presence across the U.S., including new store locations in markets where Leslie’s has not previously operated: Kalamazoo, MI; Camillus, NY; Brookfield, WI; and Greendale, WI. These new stores bring Leslie’s total store count to over 970 across 39 states.

Leslie’s CEO Mike Egeck, said “Pool care is complex, but no matter a customer’s need or location, we deliver a solution. Our growing network of physical stores and digital properties are fully integrated, providing customers with maximum flexibility to shop however, wherever and whenever they want.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2187280 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Leslie’s Inc. stands at 5.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.11%.

The market cap for LESL stock reached $2.78 billion, with 182.68 million shares outstanding and 175.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, LESL reached a trading volume of 2187280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $23.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Leslie’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $26 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Leslie’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $30, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on LESL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for LESL in the course of the last twelve months was 25.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has LESL stock performed recently?

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.81. With this latest performance, LESL shares gained by 6.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.14 for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.97, while it was recorded at 15.58 for the last single week of trading, and 20.02 for the last 200 days.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.57 and a Gross Margin at +44.32. Leslie’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.43.

Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslie’s Inc. go to 32.80%.

Insider trade positions for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]

There are presently around $3,202 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. with ownership of 18,120,403, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,261,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.36 million in LESL stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $175.92 million in LESL stock with ownership of nearly -2.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leslie’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ:LESL] by around 28,951,008 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 18,045,109 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 148,360,911 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,357,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LESL stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,921,662 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 5,754,939 shares during the same period.