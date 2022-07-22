why Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $152.10

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ: EA] traded at a high on 07/21/22, posting a 2.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $130.21. The company report on July 20, 2022 that EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 Celebrates The World’s Game with HyperMotion2 Technology, Women’s Club Football, and Two FIFA World Cups.

The Most Expansive FIFA Title to Date, EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Extends its Unrivaled Authenticity with the Most Advanced Gameplay, Inclusive Content, Cross-play Features, and Deepest Modes in Franchise History.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today revealed EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 and the next evolution of HyperMotion2* technology, setting a new standard in realistic and immersive gameplay on the pitch. FIFA 23 will feature women’s club teams for the first time with the inclusion of the Barclays Women’s Super League and Division 1 Arkema at launch, extending its position as the world’s most authentic football experience. Players will also be able to experience the pinnacle of both men’s and women’s international football in FIFA 23 with the men’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™ as post-launch updates at no additional cost. Cross-play features will also connect and engage football fans like never before, and will be available across multiple online game modes in FIFA 23.**.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2302491 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Electronic Arts Inc. stands at 1.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.20%.

The market cap for EA stock reached $36.11 billion, with 284.00 million shares outstanding and 277.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, EA reached a trading volume of 2302491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EA shares is $152.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Electronic Arts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson dropped their target price from $151 to $141. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Electronic Arts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $157, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on EA stock. On April 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EA shares from 183 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electronic Arts Inc. is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for EA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for EA in the course of the last twelve months was 23.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has EA stock performed recently?

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.48. With this latest performance, EA shares dropped by -0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.71 for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.13, while it was recorded at 126.27 for the last single week of trading, and 130.20 for the last 200 days.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.30 and a Gross Margin at +71.01. Electronic Arts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.83.

Electronic Arts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Electronic Arts Inc. go to 13.01%.

Insider trade positions for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]

There are presently around $31,749 million, or 92.80% of EA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,223,299, which is approximately -1.297% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,802,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.78 billion in EA stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $1.81 billion in EA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Electronic Arts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 447 institutional holders increased their position in Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ:EA] by around 14,950,595 shares. Additionally, 476 investors decreased positions by around 17,695,952 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 216,186,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,832,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EA stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,508,372 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 700,393 shares during the same period.