Wall Street Analyst Initiated Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] loss -4.69% on the last trading session, reaching $104.15 price per share at the time. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Valero Energy Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend on Common Stock.

The Board of Directors of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.98 per share. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on August 4, 2022.

Valero Energy Corporation represents 408.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.95 billion with the latest information. VLO stock price has been found in the range of $100.29 to $105.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.80M shares, VLO reached a trading volume of 4927279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $138.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on VLO stock. On May 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VLO shares from 95 to 121.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 6.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for VLO stock

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.34. With this latest performance, VLO shares dropped by -10.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.18 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.49, while it was recorded at 106.61 for the last single week of trading, and 94.05 for the last 200 days.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.00 and a Gross Margin at +2.83. Valero Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.67.

Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valero Energy Corporation go to 51.37%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]

There are presently around $35,040 million, or 80.60% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,955,666, which is approximately 3.229% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,071,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.27 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.13 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly 0.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valero Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 595 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 28,077,058 shares. Additionally, 500 investors decreased positions by around 26,484,264 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 266,080,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,641,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,887,736 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 3,855,563 shares during the same period.