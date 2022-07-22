Wall Street Analyst Initiated The Allstate Corporation [ALL]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Allstate Corporation [NYSE: ALL] price plunged by -5.26 percent to reach at -$6.44. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Allstate Announces Second Quarter 2022 Underwriting Results.

Provides Catastrophe Losses, Prior Year Reserve Reestimates, Combined Ratios and Implemented Auto Rates.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced estimated catastrophe losses for the month of June totaled $356 million or $281 million, after-tax. June catastrophe losses included 10 events, primarily wind and hail in the Midwest, estimated at $315 million, plus unfavorable reserve reestimates for prior period events. Catastrophe losses for the second quarter totaled $1.11 billion, pre-tax.

A sum of 4382932 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.82M shares. The Allstate Corporation shares reached a high of $119.35 and dropped to a low of $111.85 until finishing in the latest session at $115.90.

The one-year ALL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.83. The average equity rating for ALL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Allstate Corporation [ALL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALL shares is $146.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Allstate Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2022, representing the official price target for The Allstate Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $188, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ALL stock. On March 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ALL shares from 145 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Allstate Corporation is set at 3.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.17.

ALL Stock Performance Analysis:

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.15. With this latest performance, ALL shares dropped by -4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.40 for The Allstate Corporation [ALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.10, while it was recorded at 120.61 for the last single week of trading, and 124.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Allstate Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Allstate Corporation [ALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.79. The Allstate Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.98.

ALL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Allstate Corporation go to 5.32%.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,406 million, or 78.30% of ALL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,850,782, which is approximately 3.091% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,998,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.81 billion in ALL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.7 billion in ALL stock with ownership of nearly -2.872% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Allstate Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 589 institutional holders increased their position in The Allstate Corporation [NYSE:ALL] by around 16,853,817 shares. Additionally, 562 investors decreased positions by around 21,574,802 shares, while 227 investors held positions by with 169,239,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,668,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALL stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,962,586 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,061,360 shares during the same period.