Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. [VEDU] Revenue clocked in at $8.90 million, down -94.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. [NASDAQ: VEDU] closed the trading session at $1.42 on 07/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.32, while the highest price level was $1.60. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. to Acquire 100% Equity Interest in Griggs International Academy China Co. Ltd.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (Nasdaq: VEDU), a private education provider located in Canada that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe, today announced that the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Visionary Education Services and Management Inc. has entered into a definitive Capital Increase and Share Expansion Agreement on July 14, 2022, with Griggs International Academy China Co. Ltd. (“Griggs China”) and its shareholders and a separate definitive Sale and Purchase Agreement on July 19, 2022 with shareholders of Griggs China, under which the Company will acquire a 100% equity interest in Griggs China. Griggs China is a private consulting and investment holding company in Hong Kong offering United States K-12 diploma programs and services of Griggs International Academy USA at four locations in China. This transaction aligns with the Company’s growth strategies of collaborating with other educational businesses and expanding course and degree offerings.

Pursuant to the Capital Increase and Share Expansion Agreement, Griggs China agrees to increase its capital by US$900,000 and to issue 9,000 shares to the Company, which will constitute a 90% of equity interest in Griggs China. Under the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the remaining 10% equity interest in Griggs China from its shareholders for US$50,000. The transactions have been approved by the Company’s Board of Directors at special meetings held on July 6, 2022, and July 18, 2022. The closing of the Company’s purchase of 9,000 shares from Griggs China is subject to completion of the Company’s due diligence to the Company’s satisfaction, among other conditions, and is scheduled to occur on or before July 31, 2022. The closing of the purchase of shares from Griggs China’s shareholders is subject only to registration of the transfer of the shares in Hong Kong and payment of the purchase price and is currently expected to occur on or before August 31, 2022.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, VEDU reached to a volume of 5226748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. [VEDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.45.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 11.62 for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. [VEDU]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.2460 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. [VEDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.27 and a Gross Margin at +52.72. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 152.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.58.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.