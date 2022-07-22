Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [TPH] fell -30.91% so far this year. What now?

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [NYSE: TPH] traded at a low on 07/21/22, posting a -0.72 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.27. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

-Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.33–Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 27.2%–Monthly Absorption Rate of 3.7–Backlog Dollar Value up 18% Year-Over-Year-.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2300733 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. stands at 4.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.28%.

The market cap for TPH stock reached $1.99 billion, with 107.33 million shares outstanding and 101.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, TPH reached a trading volume of 2300733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [TPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPH shares is $26.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $22 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Underperform rating on TPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPH in the course of the last twelve months was 8.40.

How has TPH stock performed recently?

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [TPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.10. With this latest performance, TPH shares gained by 24.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.71 for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [TPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.03, while it was recorded at 19.12 for the last single week of trading, and 22.42 for the last 200 days.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [TPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [TPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.85 and a Gross Margin at +25.33. Tri Pointe Homes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.23.

Earnings analysis for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [TPH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. go to -0.60%.

Insider trade positions for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [TPH]

There are presently around $1,992 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,226,947, which is approximately -1.023% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,230,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $237.39 million in TPH stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $157.14 million in TPH stock with ownership of nearly -0.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [NYSE:TPH] by around 6,072,481 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 10,175,383 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 86,373,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,621,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPH stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 665,578 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 596,295 shares during the same period.