Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] is -16.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tractor Supply Company [NASDAQ: TSCO] traded at a low on 07/21/22, posting a -4.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $198.42. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Tractor Supply Company Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Raises Fiscal 2022 Financial Outlook.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 25, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720006001/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2479500 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tractor Supply Company stands at 2.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.63%.

The market cap for TSCO stock reached $22.04 billion, with 112.53 million shares outstanding and 111.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, TSCO reached a trading volume of 2479500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSCO shares is $241.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tractor Supply Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Tractor Supply Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $230 to $240, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on TSCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tractor Supply Company is set at 5.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 223.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has TSCO stock performed recently?

Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.67. With this latest performance, TSCO shares gained by 1.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.06 for Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 195.30, while it was recorded at 203.61 for the last single week of trading, and 213.65 for the last 200 days.

Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.76 and a Gross Margin at +33.05. Tractor Supply Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.71.

Tractor Supply Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tractor Supply Company go to 10.40%.

Insider trade positions for Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]

There are presently around $19,307 million, or 86.10% of TSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,833,541, which is approximately 0.365% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,113,461 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.3 billion in TSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.01 billion in TSCO stock with ownership of nearly -2.51% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tractor Supply Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 465 institutional holders increased their position in Tractor Supply Company [NASDAQ:TSCO] by around 5,372,355 shares. Additionally, 462 investors decreased positions by around 6,107,446 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 81,651,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,131,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSCO stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,269,335 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 550,712 shares during the same period.