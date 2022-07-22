Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] Stock trading around $49.78 per share: What’s Next?

Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE: TOL] closed the trading session at $49.78 on 07/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $46.72, while the highest price level was $49.87. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Reynoldstown Neighborhood of Atlanta.

Camber Crossing will open November 2022 in ideal location adjacent to Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.23 percent and weekly performance of 4.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, TOL reached to a volume of 2165753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOL shares is $57.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Toll Brothers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Toll Brothers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $71 to $58, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on TOL stock. On February 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TOL shares from 61 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toll Brothers Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for TOL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.23.

TOL stock trade performance evaluation

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.84. With this latest performance, TOL shares gained by 18.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.41 for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.99, while it was recorded at 48.34 for the last single week of trading, and 55.24 for the last 200 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.61 and a Gross Margin at +22.10. Toll Brothers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.48.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toll Brothers Inc. go to 14.51%.

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,726 million, or 88.10% of TOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,623,797, which is approximately 9.09% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,007,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $526.5 million in TOL stocks shares; and GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $249.3 million in TOL stock with ownership of nearly 0.374% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toll Brothers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE:TOL] by around 15,796,260 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 21,053,935 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 61,951,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,801,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOL stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,809,065 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,426,036 shares during the same period.