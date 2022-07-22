Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC] fell -72.87% so far this year. What now?

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [NASDAQ: TRHC] gained 56.54% or 1.47 points to close at $4.07 with a heavy trading volume of 38998558 shares. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Reports Preliminary Revenue from Continuing Operations of $72 to $73 Million for the Second Quarter of 2022, Exceeding Prior Guidance Range and Continuing Strong 2022 Performance as Company Focuses on Core Business.

It opened the trading session at $2.99, the shares rose to $4.70 and dropped to $2.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TRHC points out that the company has recorded -70.91% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -94.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 728.89K shares, TRHC reached to a volume of 38998558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRHC shares is $7.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on TRHC stock. On March 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TRHC shares from 41 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRHC in the course of the last twelve months was 123.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.58. With this latest performance, TRHC shares gained by 31.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.59 for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.09, while it was recorded at 2.90 for the last single week of trading, and 9.71 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.24 and a Gross Margin at +15.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.28.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. go to 30.00%.

There are presently around $48 million, or 96.90% of TRHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRHC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,679,222, which is approximately -54.541% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,519,723 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.95 million in TRHC stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $3.57 million in TRHC stock with ownership of nearly -22.968% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [NASDAQ:TRHC] by around 6,378,101 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 9,378,146 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,656,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,412,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRHC stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,207,844 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 5,271,756 shares during the same period.