Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] Revenue clocked in at $4.63 billion, up 17.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Super Micro Computer Inc. [NASDAQ: SMCI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.30% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 25.77%. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Supermicro Provides Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Business Update.

Expects to Exceed Prior Financial Guidance.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in high-performance total IT solutions including AI, IoT, server, storage, software, and green computing solutions, today announced preliminary financial information for its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, SMCI stock rose by 46.97%. The one-year Super Micro Computer Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.44. The average equity rating for SMCI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.61 billion, with 51.71 million shares outstanding and 44.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 476.41K shares, SMCI stock reached a trading volume of 2095309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMCI shares is $78.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Super Micro Computer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Super Micro Computer Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super Micro Computer Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.90.

SMCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.77. With this latest performance, SMCI shares gained by 14.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.76 for Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.73, while it was recorded at 45.12 for the last single week of trading, and 42.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Super Micro Computer Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.48 and a Gross Margin at +15.03. Super Micro Computer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.14.

Return on Total Capital for SMCI is now 10.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.86. Additionally, SMCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] managed to generate an average of $26,923 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.70.Super Micro Computer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

SMCI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Super Micro Computer Inc. go to 10.00%.

Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,683 million, or 73.10% of SMCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMCI stocks are: DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN with ownership of 4,512,092, which is approximately 1.744% of the company’s market cap and around 13.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,414,947 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.19 million in SMCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $157.0 million in SMCI stock with ownership of nearly 8.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

85 institutional holders increased their position in Super Micro Computer Inc. [NASDAQ:SMCI] by around 3,550,839 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 2,406,163 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 30,969,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,926,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMCI stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,611,023 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 828,950 shares during the same period.