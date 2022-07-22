Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] moved up 5.89: Why It’s Important

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SLNO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.89% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.65%. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Soleno Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update on DCCR for the Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

FDA acknowledges that data from a randomized withdrawal period of Study C602 have the potential to support an NDA submission.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (Soleno or the Company) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today provided an update following recent communications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the development of once-daily DCCR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS).

Over the last 12 months, SLNO stock dropped by -78.73%. The one-year Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.0. The average equity rating for SLNO stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.25 million, with 80.02 million shares outstanding and 47.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, SLNO stock reached a trading volume of 41096021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLNO shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLNO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on SLNO stock. On February 13, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for SLNO shares from 8 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

SLNO Stock Performance Analysis:

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.65. With this latest performance, SLNO shares gained by 29.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.07 for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1765, while it was recorded at 0.1903 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3961 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Soleno Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.49.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

SLNO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. go to 15.00%.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 40.80% of SLNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLNO stocks are: ABINGWORTH LLP with ownership of 18,022,602, which is approximately 74.933% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 9,436,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.9 million in SLNO stocks shares; and AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.37 million in SLNO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SLNO] by around 22,703,940 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 967,452 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 26,996,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,667,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLNO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,933,783 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 131,145 shares during the same period.