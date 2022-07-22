Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] stock Downgrade by Susquehanna analyst, price target now $65

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ: STX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.88% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.62%. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Seagate Technology Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Fiscal Q4 2022 Highlights- Revenue of $2.63 billion- GAAP gross margin of 28.9%; non-GAAP gross margin of 29.3%- GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.59.

Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights- Revenue of $11.66 billion- GAAP gross margin of 29.7%; non-GAAP gross margin of 30.1%- GAAP operating margin of 16.8%; non-GAAP operating margin of 18.4%- GAAP diluted EPS of $7.36; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $8.18- Cash flow from operations of $1.7 billion and free cash flow of $1.3 billion- Returned $2.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases- Revenue from mass capacity storage markets increased 24% year-over-year and represented 74% of annual HDD revenue.

Over the last 12 months, STX stock rose by 1.22%. The one-year Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.64.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.50 billion, with 218.00 million shares outstanding and 213.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, STX stock reached a trading volume of 3206898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]:

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Negative, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $110, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on STX stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for STX shares from 102 to 112.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings plc is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 19.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

STX Stock Performance Analysis:

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.62. With this latest performance, STX shares gained by 15.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.42 for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.30, while it was recorded at 80.31 for the last single week of trading, and 92.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seagate Technology Holdings plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.63 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.30.

Return on Total Capital for STX is now 24.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 108.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 822.98. Additionally, STX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 781.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] managed to generate an average of $32,850 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

STX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc go to 18.25%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,942 million, or 82.90% of STX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,590,901, which is approximately 0.205% of the company’s market cap and around 0.62% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,727,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in STX stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $1.1 billion in STX stock with ownership of nearly -13.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seagate Technology Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 304 institutional holders increased their position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ:STX] by around 10,650,455 shares. Additionally, 412 investors decreased positions by around 18,752,618 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 140,471,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,874,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STX stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,748,783 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 4,163,938 shares during the same period.