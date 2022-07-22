Scotiabank lifts Enbridge Inc. [ENB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Enbridge Inc. [NYSE: ENB] slipped around -0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $42.96 at the close of the session, down -0.28%. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Enbridge’s ESG Goal Progress: A Message From Pete Sheffield, VP and CSO.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Enbridge.

I’m pleased to share our 2021 Sustainability Report, which reflects the tangible progress Enbridge has made since our announcement of ESG goals in late 2020.

Enbridge Inc. stock is now 9.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ENB Stock saw the intraday high of $42.99 and lowest of $42.385 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.67, which means current price is +10.34% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.99M shares, ENB reached a trading volume of 2366496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enbridge Inc. [ENB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $46.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Enbridge Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has ENB stock performed recently?

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.53. With this latest performance, ENB shares gained by 3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.16 for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.54, while it was recorded at 42.65 for the last single week of trading, and 42.49 for the last 200 days.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Enbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]

There are presently around $43,165 million, or 70.50% of ENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 154,318,234, which is approximately -5.364% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 78,030,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.36 billion in ENB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.98 billion in ENB stock with ownership of nearly 3.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enbridge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 602 institutional holders increased their position in Enbridge Inc. [NYSE:ENB] by around 96,562,233 shares. Additionally, 459 investors decreased positions by around 81,899,605 shares, while 227 investors held positions by with 823,515,911 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,001,977,749 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENB stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,068,616 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 4,067,770 shares during the same period.