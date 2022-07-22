Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] Is Currently -0.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Royalty Pharma plc [NASDAQ: RPRX] slipped around -0.27 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $42.74 at the close of the session, down -0.63%. The company report on July 15, 2022 that Royalty Pharma Declares Third Quarter 2022 Dividend.

The board of directors of Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) has approved the payment of a dividend for the third quarter of 2022 of $0.19 per Class A ordinary share.

The dividend will be paid on September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2022.

Royalty Pharma plc stock is now 7.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RPRX Stock saw the intraday high of $43.10 and lowest of $42.385 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.75, which means current price is +18.23% above from all time high which was touched on 04/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, RPRX reached a trading volume of 5218399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPRX shares is $52.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Royalty Pharma plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Royalty Pharma plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on RPRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royalty Pharma plc is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.88.

How has RPRX stock performed recently?

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.02. With this latest performance, RPRX shares gained by 6.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.50 for Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.10, while it was recorded at 43.41 for the last single week of trading, and 39.97 for the last 200 days.

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Royalty Pharma plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.00 and a Current Ratio set at 22.00.

Earnings analysis for Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Royalty Pharma plc go to 11.20%.

Insider trade positions for Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]

There are presently around $11,630 million, or 64.40% of RPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPRX stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 53,541,788, which is approximately -4.782% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,860,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in RPRX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.21 billion in RPRX stock with ownership of nearly 27.742% of the company’s market capitalization.

175 institutional holders increased their position in Royalty Pharma plc [NASDAQ:RPRX] by around 23,364,581 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 20,088,297 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 226,955,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,408,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPRX stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,227,907 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,571,658 shares during the same period.