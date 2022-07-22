PacWest Bancorp [PACW] Is Currently -5.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PacWest Bancorp [NASDAQ: PACW] traded at a low on 07/21/22, posting a -5.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $27.56. The company report on July 20, 2022 that PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2925855 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PacWest Bancorp stands at 4.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.57%.

The market cap for PACW stock reached $3.09 billion, with 117.35 million shares outstanding and 115.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, PACW reached a trading volume of 2925855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACW shares is $41.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for PacWest Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $44 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for PacWest Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $43, while Truist kept a Hold rating on PACW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PacWest Bancorp is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.82.

PacWest Bancorp [PACW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.63. With this latest performance, PACW shares gained by 3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.17 for PacWest Bancorp [PACW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.84, while it was recorded at 28.01 for the last single week of trading, and 41.03 for the last 200 days.

PacWest Bancorp [PACW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PacWest Bancorp [PACW] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.94. PacWest Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.71.

Earnings analysis for PacWest Bancorp [PACW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PacWest Bancorp go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for PacWest Bancorp [PACW]

There are presently around $3,076 million, or 92.50% of PACW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,722,556, which is approximately 2.51% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,989,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $291.09 million in PACW stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $216.3 million in PACW stock with ownership of nearly 11.794% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PacWest Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in PacWest Bancorp [NASDAQ:PACW] by around 11,168,439 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 11,161,561 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 83,244,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,574,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACW stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,620,585 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 4,465,435 shares during the same period.