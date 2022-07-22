Oppenheimer slashes price target on Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] – find out why.

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] loss -0.43% or -0.49 points to close at $114.27 with a heavy trading volume of 3488272 shares. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Capital One Reports Second Quarter 2022 Net Income of $2.0 billion, or $4.96 per share.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the second quarter of 2022 of $2.0 billion, or $4.96 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $2.4 billion, or $5.62 per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2022, and with net income of $3.5 billion, or $7.62 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2021.

“We continued to drive attractive and resilient growth in the second quarter, and we’re staying focused on the most resilient businesses and opportunities,” said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The choices we’re making today put us in a strong position to continue to deliver long-term value as the sweeping digital transformation of banking continues.”.

It opened the trading session at $113.20, the shares rose to $114.58 and dropped to $111.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COF points out that the company has recorded -24.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, COF reached to a volume of 3488272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $149.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $152 to $126. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on COF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 4.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 71.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.98.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.46. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 7.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.11 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.49, while it was recorded at 112.14 for the last single week of trading, and 138.48 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.95. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.88.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to -5.80%.

There are presently around $40,888 million, or 91.90% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 32,964,956, which is approximately 0.531% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,803,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.76 billion in COF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.48 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly -11.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 493 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 15,553,577 shares. Additionally, 536 investors decreased positions by around 29,878,611 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 310,863,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,295,274 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,074,884 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 3,657,058 shares during the same period.