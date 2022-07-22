Oppenheimer lifts Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] traded at a low on 07/21/22, posting a -4.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.28. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Vertex Energy Announces COO Succession Plan.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced that it has named energy industry veteran James Rhame as Chief Operating Officer of Vertex, effective June 10, 2022. Mr. Rhame will succeed John Strickland, who will transition into the newly created role of Vice President, Black Oil Operations, reporting to Mr. Rhame, while continuing to provide both support and advisory to the Company.

Mr. Rhame brings more than 40 years of refining and petrochemical management experience, most recently having served as Vice President and General Manager for Motiva Chemical, where he led the integration of the chemicals business into Motiva Enterprises. Mr. Rhame spent nearly ten years with Flint Hills Resources, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Koch Industries, where he served in various senior leadership positions, including Vice President of Olefins and Polymers. Prior to Flint Hills, Mr. Rhame worked with Shell for more than 23 years, where he was involved in several roles supporting its downstream operations, including Production Manager of the Port Arthur Motiva Refinery, the largest producer of fuels and base oils in the United States. Mr. Rhame also provided managerial support to Shell during their ownership of the Mobile refinery, which was acquired by Vertex in April 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3195239 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vertex Energy Inc. stands at 7.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.20%.

The market cap for VTNR stock reached $675.67 million, with 63.37 million shares outstanding and 49.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, VTNR reached a trading volume of 3195239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $22.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on VTNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has VTNR stock performed recently?

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.52. With this latest performance, VTNR shares dropped by -7.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 137.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.72 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.97, while it was recorded at 11.22 for the last single week of trading, and 7.79 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]

There are presently around $280 million, or 37.50% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: AVENTAIL CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 2,402,902, which is approximately -4.072% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; TRELLUS MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 2,126,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.24 million in VTNR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.68 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly -2.49% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 7,981,910 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 6,188,870 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 9,402,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,573,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,407,150 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,309,147 shares during the same period.