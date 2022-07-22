Northcoast slashes price target on Pentair plc [PNR] – find out why.

Pentair plc [NYSE: PNR] closed the trading session at $47.22 on 07/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $47.015, while the highest price level was $48.685. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Pentair to Release Second Quarter 2022 Earnings and Host Investor Conference Call on July 26.

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report its second quarter results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The company will also hold a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

Related presentation materials will be posted to the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website (www.pentair.com) prior to the conference call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.34 percent and weekly performance of 4.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, PNR reached to a volume of 4265414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pentair plc [PNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNR shares is $58.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Pentair plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Pentair plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $62, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on PNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pentair plc is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PNR stock trade performance evaluation

Pentair plc [PNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.47. With this latest performance, PNR shares gained by 6.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.90 for Pentair plc [PNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.75, while it was recorded at 47.18 for the last single week of trading, and 60.40 for the last 200 days.

Pentair plc [PNR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pentair plc [PNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.44 and a Gross Margin at +35.04. Pentair plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.42.

Pentair plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pentair plc [PNR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pentair plc go to 8.30%.

Pentair plc [PNR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,319 million, or 94.60% of PNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,837,080, which is approximately 0.456% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,173,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $737.28 million in PNR stocks shares; and IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC, currently with $602.72 million in PNR stock with ownership of nearly 23.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pentair plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Pentair plc [NYSE:PNR] by around 16,649,426 shares. Additionally, 270 investors decreased positions by around 13,250,461 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 120,733,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,633,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNR stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,403,323 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 1,212,902 shares during the same period.