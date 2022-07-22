Morgan Stanley slashes price target on American Express Company [AXP] – find out why.

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] surged by $1.25 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $150.33 during the day while it closed the day at $150.18. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Marriott Bonvoy and American Express Enhance Small Business Card with Refreshed Travel, Business and Global Dining Rewards.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card now offers small business Card Members new benefits like a 7% room rate discount on eligible bookings at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy®, with no increase to the Card’s annual fee.

Today, Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program, and American Express (NYSE: AXP) unveiled changes to the Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card, designed to help small business owners turn their business expenses into meaningful travel rewards. Effective today, the Card now provides new and existing Card Members with a 7% Room Rate Discount on eligible bookings at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy®, 4X Marriott Bonvoy® points at restaurants, now worldwide, and complimentary Gold Elite status, in addition to all the Card’s existing benefits.

American Express Company stock has also gained 10.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AXP stock has declined by -20.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.95% and lost -8.20% year-on date.

The market cap for AXP stock reached $108.33 billion, with 757.00 million shares outstanding and 747.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, AXP reached a trading volume of 4669813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $178.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 4.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.25.

AXP stock trade performance evaluation

American Express Company [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.04. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.29 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.23, while it was recorded at 146.34 for the last single week of trading, and 169.97 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.35 and a Gross Margin at +65.30. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.21.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Express Company [AXP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 14.00%.

American Express Company [AXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $95,672 million, or 87.40% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,802,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.97 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.63 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly -3.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 853 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 27,204,623 shares. Additionally, 956 investors decreased positions by around 32,459,804 shares, while 363 investors held positions by with 582,729,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 642,394,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,551,998 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 2,414,005 shares during the same period.