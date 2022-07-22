Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $10

Mister Car Wash Inc. [NYSE: MCW] plunged by -$0.27 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $12.21 during the day while it closed the day at $11.88. The company report on June 20, 2022 that Mister Car Wash Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™.

Mister is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the first time this year. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Mister. This year, 82% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 25 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Mister Car Wash Inc. stock has also gained 6.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MCW stock has declined by -22.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.39% and lost -34.76% year-on date.

The market cap for MCW stock reached $3.51 billion, with 300.93 million shares outstanding and 298.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, MCW reached a trading volume of 2118438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCW shares is $16.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mister Car Wash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Mister Car Wash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on MCW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mister Car Wash Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCW in the course of the last twelve months was 43.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

MCW stock trade performance evaluation

Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.83. With this latest performance, MCW shares gained by 6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.12 for Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.70, while it was recorded at 11.78 for the last single week of trading, and 15.46 for the last 200 days.

Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Mister Car Wash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mister Car Wash Inc. go to 13.90%.

Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,666 million, or 99.90% of MCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCW stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 219,213,079, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 9,989,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.37 million in MCW stocks shares; and SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $112.62 million in MCW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

84 institutional holders increased their position in Mister Car Wash Inc. [NYSE:MCW] by around 12,244,729 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 7,558,551 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 281,939,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,742,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCW stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,108,535 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,069,522 shares during the same period.