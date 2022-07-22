MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] Is Currently 0.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE: MTG] gained 0.07% on the last trading session, reaching $13.65 price per share at the time. The company report on July 8, 2022 that MGIC Investment Corporation Schedules 2nd Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) has announced plans to release its second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday August 3, 2022. A conference call/webcast has been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday August 4, 2022, to discuss the Company’s results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Please note that there is a new process to access the call via telephone. Individuals interested in joining by telephone should register for the call “here” to receive the dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join the call at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast and can be accessed via the Company’s Investor website found at http://mtg.mgic.com under Newsroom. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through September 5, 2022.

MGIC Investment Corporation represents 315.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.12 billion with the latest information. MTG stock price has been found in the range of $13.42 to $13.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, MTG reached a trading volume of 2242503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTG shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for MGIC Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $16 to $16.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for MGIC Investment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on MTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGIC Investment Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.62.

Trading performance analysis for MTG stock

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.60. With this latest performance, MTG shares gained by 16.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.79 for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.07, while it was recorded at 13.49 for the last single week of trading, and 14.34 for the last 200 days.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGIC Investment Corporation go to 10.13%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]

There are presently around $3,981 million, or 97.70% of MTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,025,974, which is approximately 3.661% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,872,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $380.18 million in MTG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $242.23 million in MTG stock with ownership of nearly -17.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

183 institutional holders increased their position in MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE:MTG] by around 28,036,421 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 40,012,147 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 223,792,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,841,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTG stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,865,832 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 7,794,977 shares during the same period.