Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] Is Currently 3.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE: MMC] gained 3.04% or 4.67 points to close at $158.12 with a heavy trading volume of 3055222 shares. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Marsh McLennan Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

GAAP Revenue Increases 7%; Underlying Revenue Rises 10%.

Growth in GAAP Operating Income of 11% and Adjusted Operating Income of 8%.

It opened the trading session at $155.26, the shares rose to $160.28 and dropped to $154.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MMC points out that the company has recorded -0.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, MMC reached to a volume of 3055222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMC shares is $178.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $163 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $183, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on MMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is set at 3.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMC in the course of the last twelve months was 43.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MMC stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.10. With this latest performance, MMC shares gained by 6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.33 for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.27, while it was recorded at 152.84 for the last single week of trading, and 160.95 for the last 200 days.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. go to 8.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]

There are presently around $67,519 million, or 92.60% of MMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,754,811, which is approximately 1.487% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,015,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.45 billion in MMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.67 billion in MMC stock with ownership of nearly -0.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 537 institutional holders increased their position in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE:MMC] by around 20,891,497 shares. Additionally, 493 investors decreased positions by around 27,982,761 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 391,132,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,007,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMC stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,353,055 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 2,474,081 shares during the same period.