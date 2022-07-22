Market cap of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. [OLMA] reaches 224.30M – now what?

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: OLMA] closed the trading session at $5.68 on 07/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.96, while the highest price level was $5.87. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Olema Oncology Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for OP-1250 for the Treatment of ER+ / HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology,” Nasdaq: OLMA) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to OP-1250, the Company’s novel, oral complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and selective ER degrader (SERD), for the treatment of ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer that has progressed following one or more lines of endocrine therapy with at least one line given in combination with a cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor. OP-1250 is currently being evaluated as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial and in Phase 1b combination with palbociclib in patients with recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer.

“Receiving Fast Track designation from the FDA for OP-1250 is an important milestone for the development program and underscores OP-1250’s potential clinical utility to address a significant unmet medical need in women living with advanced ER+/HER2- breast cancer,” said Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Olema Oncology. “We look forward to working closely with the FDA to optimize and expedite the development program, with the goal of making OP-1250 available to patients sooner.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.32 percent and weekly performance of 23.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 51.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 79.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 446.18K shares, OLMA reached to a volume of 6595607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLMA shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.42 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.78.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. [OLMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.48. With this latest performance, OLMA shares gained by 51.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.68 for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. [OLMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.65, while it was recorded at 4.91 for the last single week of trading, and 9.36 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.26.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.60 and a Current Ratio set at 26.60.

There are presently around $171 million, or 90.40% of OLMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLMA stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 7,411,503, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,743,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.63 million in OLMA stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $16.76 million in OLMA stock with ownership of nearly 18.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:OLMA] by around 5,535,818 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 7,154,400 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 23,684,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,374,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLMA stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,722,220 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,825,064 shares during the same period.