Market cap of NLS Pharmaceutics AG [NLSP] reaches 7.65M – now what?

NLS Pharmaceutics AG [NASDAQ: NLSP] plunged by -$0.18 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.7399 during the day while it closed the day at $0.41. The company report on July 21, 2022 that NLS Pharmaceutics Announces Positive Opinion from European Regulators to Grant Orphan Drug Designation for Mazindol ER in Idiopathic Hypersomnia.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP)(NASDAQ:NLSPW) (“NLS” or the “Company”), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, announces that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Orphan Medical Products (COMP) has issued a positive opinion to grant Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for Mazindol ER (Quilience®), the Company’s patented and proprietary formulation of mazindol, for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia (IH). The COMP plenary session took place July 12-14, 2022, and NLS was subsequently notified by the EMA that it will receive the relevant documentation package for ODD shortly. The Company’s formulation of mazindol also has been granted ODD in both Europe and the U.S. for the treatment of narcolepsy.

“Receiving orphan drug designation for an IH indication highlights the potential for broad use of Quilience beyond narcolepsy, particularly in sleep-wake disorders where there is an unmet medical need,” said Alex Zwyer, Chief Executive Officer of NLS Pharmaceutics. “As we work towards enrolling patients in our expanded access program (EAP) in Europe for IH, which is anticipated to generate non-dilutive revenue, we believe that the orphan designation will help to raise awareness of our novel mazindol formulation for this debilitating condition. Mazindol has shown the ability to help patients suffering from IH in prior investigator sponsored studies, and the response that we demonstrated with Quilience for excessive daytime sleepiness with our Phase 2a interim results also supports this potential indication. We look forward to reporting the final results from our Phase 2a narcolepsy trial for Quilience® in late September and also providing an update from the open-label extension study later this year.”.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG stock has also loss -34.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NLSP stock has declined by -63.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -61.68% and lost -63.06% year-on date.

The market cap for NLSP stock reached $7.65 million, with 11.90 million shares outstanding and 10.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 62.23K shares, NLSP reached a trading volume of 6673254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NLS Pharmaceutics AG [NLSP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLSP shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NLS Pharmaceutics AG is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

NLSP stock trade performance evaluation

NLS Pharmaceutics AG [NLSP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.86. With this latest performance, NLSP shares dropped by -29.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.54 for NLS Pharmaceutics AG [NLSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6077, while it was recorded at 0.5705 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2376 for the last 200 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG [NLSP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NLS Pharmaceutics AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG [NLSP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.80% of NLSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLSP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 21,700, which is approximately 100.926% of the company’s market cap and around 28.99% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 21,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in NLSP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $9000.0 in NLSP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in NLS Pharmaceutics AG [NASDAQ:NLSP] by around 36,197 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 95,504 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 59,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLSP stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,297 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 93,314 shares during the same period.