Market cap of Datasea Inc. [DTSS] reaches 44.09M – now what?

Datasea Inc. [NASDAQ: DTSS] price surged by 21.31 percent to reach at $0.39. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Datasea’s Ultrasonic Sound Sterilization and Antivirus Equipment Confirmed by Leading Lab Achieved a 99.83% Efficacy in Nine Seconds Against Covid-19.

Datasea Inc., (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea” or the “Company”), incorporated in Nevada on September 2014, is a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence, and smart city technology in China. Today, the Company announced that Shuhai Jingwei (Shenzhen) Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shuhai Jingwei”), a subsidiary of the Chinese operating company contractually controlled by the Company, announces test results from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (the “Institute”) demonstrating significantly enhanced virus sterilization efficiency. The test results, from the test which the Company paid the Institute to conduct, show that Datasea’s Ultrasonic Sound Sterilization and Antivirus Equipment (the “Device”) has achieved 99.83% disinfection with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that is known to cause COVID-19) in just nine seconds.

The market need for sterilization devices has gained greater urgency because of the global coronavirus pandemic, as effective sterilization practices can curtail the spread of infectious diseases. While the pandemic appears to be degrading into endemic status, the need for sterilization has likely become a permanent way of life for many and will likely continue into common. The Device features innovative acoustic intelligence powered disinfection that has proven to be able to reduce bacteria and viruses without human contact, peculiar odor, or environmental damage, and can respond to a wide range of disinfection needs. Datasea’s Device relies on the high-speed movement of the proton of ultrasound to destroy the formation of microorganisms and can kill bacteria and virus faster than UV and alcohol.

A sum of 17279105 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 126.79K shares. Datasea Inc. shares reached a high of $2.30 and dropped to a low of $2.01 until finishing in the latest session at $2.22.

The one-year DTSS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -48.0. The average equity rating for DTSS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Datasea Inc. [DTSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DTSS shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DTSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datasea Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

DTSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Datasea Inc. [DTSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.72. With this latest performance, DTSS shares gained by 31.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.56 for Datasea Inc. [DTSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7000, while it was recorded at 1.9800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9600 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Datasea Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datasea Inc. [DTSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2775.69 and a Gross Margin at -60.08. Datasea Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2654.18.

Return on Total Capital for DTSS is now -130.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -182.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -221.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -105.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datasea Inc. [DTSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 868.36. Additionally, DTSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 174.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datasea Inc. [DTSS] managed to generate an average of -$57,389 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Datasea Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Datasea Inc. [DTSS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of DTSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DTSS stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 119,676, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 63.22% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 16,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30000.0 in DTSS stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $5000.0 in DTSS stock with ownership of nearly 2710% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datasea Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Datasea Inc. [NASDAQ:DTSS] by around 124,995 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 18,798 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 3,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DTSS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 119,728 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 16,002 shares during the same period.