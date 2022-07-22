Market cap of Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] reaches 11.86B – now what?

Crown Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCK] price surged by 3.72 percent to reach at $3.49. The company report on July 20, 2022 that CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

A sum of 2653035 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.30M shares. Crown Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $97.34 and dropped to a low of $91.25 until finishing in the latest session at $97.32.

The one-year CCK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.19. The average equity rating for CCK stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCK shares is $135.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Crown Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $110 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Crown Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $129, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on CCK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Holdings Inc. is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCK in the course of the last twelve months was 137.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CCK Stock Performance Analysis:

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.43. With this latest performance, CCK shares gained by 5.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.66 for Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.32, while it was recorded at 91.95 for the last single week of trading, and 109.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crown Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.89 and a Gross Margin at +15.98. Crown Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.32.

Crown Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CCK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Holdings Inc. go to 11.14%.

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,642 million, or 96.00% of CCK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,764,656, which is approximately 1.231% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 6,372,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $597.93 million in CCK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $586.18 million in CCK stock with ownership of nearly 0.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in Crown Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCK] by around 14,569,176 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 14,842,198 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 84,006,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,417,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCK stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,254,774 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,251,616 shares during the same period.