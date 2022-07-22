Market cap of Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC] reaches 1.23B – now what?

Ares Acquisition Corporation [NYSE: AAC] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.88 during the day while it closed the day at $9.86.

Ares Acquisition Corporation stock has also gained 0.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AAC stock has inclined by 0.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.23% and gained 1.23% year-on date.

The market cap for AAC stock reached $1.23 billion, with 125.00 million shares outstanding and 100.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 317.36K shares, AAC reached a trading volume of 4512931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Acquisition Corporation is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

AAC stock trade performance evaluation

Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, AAC shares gained by 0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.85 for Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.82, while it was recorded at 9.85 for the last single week of trading, and 9.79 for the last 200 days.

Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.16.

Ares Acquisition Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC]: Insider Ownership positions

58 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Acquisition Corporation [NYSE:AAC] by around 23,407,390 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 10,431,868 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 54,654,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,493,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAC stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,153,105 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 6,847,861 shares during the same period.