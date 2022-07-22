8×8 Inc. [NYSE: EGHT] price surged by 13.40 percent to reach at $0.65. The company report on July 18, 2022 that 8×8 Announces Appointment of Suzy Seandel as Chief Accounting Officer and Issues New Employee Inducement Grants.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced the appointment of Suzy Seandel as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, reporting to CFO Samuel Wilson. The company also announced that Tim Young has joined 8×8 as Global Vice President, Revenue Operations.

Seandel and Young received 243,445 and 269,662 shares, respectively, in inducement grants in the form of restricted stock units. These awards vest over a three-year period, subject to the recipients’ continued employment or other association with 8×8 or any of its subsidiaries. The awards were approved by the independent directors of 8×8’s Compensation Committee as material inducements to the hiring of the new employees in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08 and 8×8’s Amended and Restated 2017 New Employee Inducement Incentive Plan.

A sum of 2911017 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.79M shares. 8×8 Inc. shares reached a high of $5.51 and dropped to a low of $4.81 until finishing in the latest session at $5.50.

The one-year EGHT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.94. The average equity rating for EGHT stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGHT shares is $11.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for 8×8 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for 8×8 Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on EGHT stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EGHT shares from 32 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 8×8 Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGHT in the course of the last twelve months was 20.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

EGHT Stock Performance Analysis:

8×8 Inc. [EGHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.77. With this latest performance, EGHT shares dropped by -1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.40 for 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.34, while it was recorded at 4.78 for the last single week of trading, and 13.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 8×8 Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.64 and a Gross Margin at +60.71. 8×8 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.08.

8×8 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

8×8 Inc. [EGHT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $623 million, or 96.40% of EGHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGHT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,251,844, which is approximately 5.962% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,379,535 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.09 million in EGHT stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $77.02 million in EGHT stock with ownership of nearly 1.288% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 8×8 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in 8×8 Inc. [NYSE:EGHT] by around 14,540,315 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 10,604,685 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 88,117,948 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,262,948 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGHT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,252,055 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 6,193,102 shares during the same period.