Market Analysts see Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ: PAAS] gained 5.32% or 0.96 points to close at $19.01 with a heavy trading volume of 3756257 shares. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Pan American Silver drills highest grade intercept to date on the La Colorada Skarn project.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American” or the “Company”) today released results for 22 new infill and exploration drill holes totaling 18,071 metres that further demonstrate the size and quality of the mineralization at the Company’s La Colorada Skarn project. Infill drill hole D-96-03-22, in the western portion of the deposit, contains an extensive zone of high grade silver and base metal sulphide mineralization with an intercept of 295.5 metres at 234 g/t Ag, 6.36% Pb and 5.72% Zn, including 97.0 metres at 654 g/t Ag, 15.35% Pb and 11.38% Zn.

“Drillhole D-96-03-22 returned the highest-grade intercept from the more than 200,000 metres drilled to date on the La Colorada Skarn project,” said Christopher Emerson, Pan American’s Vice President Business Development and Geology. “Further infill drilling will provide tighter spacing to help define this high-grade zone, while step out drilling targets extension of the footprint to the west where the mineralization is still open.”.

It opened the trading session at $18.12, the shares rose to $19.135 and dropped to $18.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PAAS points out that the company has recorded -23.53% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, PAAS reached to a volume of 3756257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on PAAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAAS in the course of the last twelve months was 43.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for PAAS stock

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.16. With this latest performance, PAAS shares dropped by -11.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.30 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.01, while it was recorded at 18.48 for the last single week of trading, and 24.20 for the last 200 days.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pan American Silver Corp. go to 17.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]

There are presently around $1,753 million, or 60.90% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,401,326, which is approximately 7.05% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 8,466,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.81 million in PAAS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $120.79 million in PAAS stock with ownership of nearly 1.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pan American Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ:PAAS] by around 14,930,759 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 11,826,864 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 70,386,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,143,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAAS stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,833,388 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 5,583,388 shares during the same period.