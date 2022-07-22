Market Analysts see NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] falling to $190. Time to buy?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] gained 1.97% or 3.47 points to close at $179.95 with a heavy trading volume of 2206345 shares. The company report on July 20, 2022 that NXP Collaborates with Foxconn on Next Generation Vehicle Platforms.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn”) to jointly develop platforms for a new generation of smart connected vehicles. Hon Hai (Foxconn), the world’s largest electronics manufacturer and a leading technology solution provider, will leverage NXP’s portfolio of automotive technologies and its longstanding expertise in safety and security to enable architectural innovation and platforms for electrification, connectivity and safe automated driving. The collaboration builds on the company’s initial digital cockpit partnership, based on the NXP i.MX applications processors and NXP Software Defined Radio platform.

It opened the trading session at $177.90, the shares rose to $180.14 and dropped to $175.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NXPI points out that the company has recorded -14.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, NXPI reached to a volume of 2206345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $200.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $235 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $230 to $250, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on NXPI stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NXPI shares from 255 to 270.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 6.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 17.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for NXPI stock

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.60. With this latest performance, NXPI shares gained by 13.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.49 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.12, while it was recorded at 170.55 for the last single week of trading, and 192.20 for the last 200 days.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.36 and a Gross Margin at +49.49. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.11.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 11.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]

There are presently around $41,106 million, or 92.70% of NXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,626,179, which is approximately 1.218% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,352,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.77 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $3.74 billion in NXPI stock with ownership of nearly 22.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 444 institutional holders increased their position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ:NXPI] by around 17,080,364 shares. Additionally, 482 investors decreased positions by around 19,149,585 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 196,690,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,920,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXPI stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,141,682 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 1,339,396 shares during the same period.